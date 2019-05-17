By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Azerbaijan organized a Business Mission focusing on the agricultural sector in the Lankaran region of Azerbaijan on May 14.

Representatives of EU businesses and diplomatic missions were involved in the Business Mission.

The business trip was aimed at exploring investment opportunities and getting familiar with the current development trends in the region.

There were meetings with local administration, agricultural service center (DAIM) and a number of leading agribusiness companies.

The first meeting was held in the Lankaran State Center for Agrarian Development where participants were given information about e-services and innovative technologies through a presentation about the agricultural sector in Lankaran.

Then, the economic situation of the region was overviewed with the attendance of Chingiz Ahmadov, Head of Lankaran Regional Department of the Ministry of Economy.

Also, a meeting with Astara Chay LLC was organised during the visit. At the meeting, participants were informed about the company’s activities, there was a trip to the tea processing and packaging plant, and partnership opportunities were discussed.

The Business Mission also met with Gilan Agro Citrus, Lankaran Canning Factory and Lankaran Tea Factory.

Rainer Freund, Representative of the EU Delegation, expressed his gladness with the development opportunities that can be further supported by EU assistance.

He said that Lankaran economic region is a subject to the upcoming action program called “EU for Lankaran region in Azerbaijan” that aims at harnessing the economic potential of the region amongst other by increasing fruit and vegetable sector competitiveness through development of applied agricultural research and promotion of collaborative undertakings of the market actors in the sector.

It is noteworthy that the EU Business Mission is part of a support project for the EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum, which is a yearly event that brings together hundreds of business and government leaders from the EU and Azerbaijan. The Business Forum aims to strengthen business relations. This year, the major event will take place at JW Marriott Absheron Hotel Baku on June13.

The Business Forum focuses on the challenges and opportunities that are most relevant to the current EU-Azerbaijan business relations and provides a unique networking environment. In this year's panel sessions, special attention will be given to agriculture, connectivity and tourism.

