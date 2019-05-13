Azercell introducing a new generation of tariff plans and Digital Services for business customers called “My Business”. It differs from the previous generation in particular by significantly bigger data allowances with 4G speeds, unlimited inter company calls and a new Integrated Suite of Digital Services. Control, predict and reduce your mobile communications spend with tariffs that keep your staff connected - wherever they are.

The new Business Plans:

In addition to the above, Azercell offers to their business customers that they will activate the new tariff plans, a new integrated Suite of Digital Services such as, Domain Name Registration, Web Site creation, Bulk Communication, Profile Communication, etc.

According to Giorgos Chatzis, Azercell’s director for the corporate segment: “Focusing on the customer and the need to put people at the center of the business is one of the key priorities which we have most identified and which we have included in the concept of our new product portfolio. We want to be the partner of choice for Azerbaijani companies, driving their Digital Transformation process through the provision of next-generation solutions and an increasingly personalized service”.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. With 49 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 99.1 percent of the territory (excluding the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country.

Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

