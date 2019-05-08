By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan will open a trading house in the capital of Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan in September 2019.

Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev made the remark at a meeting with the Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) Baghdad Amreyev in Baku.

The sides discussed current activities of the Turkic Council and further expansion of relations within the framework of cooperation.

The sides also noted that the Turkic Council’s member countries successfully cooperate in political, economic, trade, humanitarian and other areas, creating great opportunities for expanding cooperation between small and medium-sized businesses.

The meeting also discussed the importance of the creation of trade houses by Azerbaijan as a part of adopted mechanisms to stimulate exports. Thanks to the work done, several trading houses were opened in a number of countries.

Mustafayev noted that several trading houses of Azerbaijan opened in a number of foreign countries successfully operate. The minister stressed that another trading house will open in the city of Nur-Sultan in September 2019.

The sides also addressed a wide range of issues, including establishment of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Joint Investment Fund within the Turkic Council as well as organization of a business forum within the framework of the 7th Summit of Turkic Council to be held in Azerbaijan in October 2019.

Azerbaijani trade houses are engaged in the activities carried out within the expansion of the export of Azerbaijani products and promotion of the Made in Azerbaijan brand. Launched in 2016, the brand envisages a large-scale promotion of local non-oil products in foreign markets.

At present, Azerbaijani trade houses operate in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Latvia, Poland and China. It is planned to open up to 10 trade houses in 2019.

The Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States was established in 2009 in Nakhchivan as an international intergovernmental organization, with the overarching aim of promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic speaking states. Its four founding member states ae Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

The member countries of the Turkic Council invested over $12 billion in the economy of Azerbaijan, while Azerbaijan invested over $14 billion in the Turkic Council member states.

---

Leman Mammadova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @leman_888

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz