By Trend

The institute of tax ombudsman has been established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Taxes Ministry’s newspaper on May 3.

Adviser to the minister Elchin Mammadov has been appointed tax ombudsman in the country.

The corresponding decision was made by Azerbaijani Minister of Taxes Mikayil Jabbarov. The tax ombudsman will help protect taxpayers' rights.

The Institute of Tax Ombudsman will help to quickly solve the problems of taxpayers, without bringing the cases to the courts and regulate the partnership relations between tax authorities and taxpayers.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz