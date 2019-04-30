By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan continues the work to promote local products worldwide under the Made in Azerbaijan brand.

The presentation of the "Azerbaijani Gifts" network of shops project of Azerbaijan's Trade Representation in Russia took place in Novosibirsk on April 29.

The event was held with the organizational support of the Novosibirsk City Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Yekaterinburg.

The project is an integral part of the concept developed by the trade mission to form an integrated system to support Azerbaijani exporters and promote Azerbaijani products on the Russian market.

Local entrepreneurs, businessmen and heads of large network stores have showed particular interest in products manufactured in Azerbaijan and were acquainted with the concept of the Azerbaijan Trade House project, which includes the “Azerbaijani Gifts” network of stores.

Head of Azerbaijan's Trade Representation in Russia Ruslan Aliyev spoke about the main directions of the concept.

Azerbaijan Trade House, the complex system formed by the Trade Mission to promote Azerbaijani products in Russia, plays the main role in implementing the objectives of the concept. This system will include a permanent exhibition on the export, investment and tourism potential of Azerbaijan, a specialized company for the import of Azerbaijani products to Russia and the “Azerbaijani Gifts” network of shops.

The shops will be opened by entrepreneurs, while the Azerbaijan Trade House will help providing them with a wide range of Azerbaijani products.

Azerbaijan's Trade Representation aims to form a system of distribution of Azerbaijani products in the Russian market for stimulation of export.

The "Azerbaijani Gifts" shops will carry out activities with the involvement of local entrepreneurs. The first such shop was opened in the territory of the Depot grocery store in Moscow. The shop contains more than 200 items of goods from 15 manufacturers.

It is planned to open such shops in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Krasnoyarsk and Yaroslavl this year.

Azerbaijani trade houses are engaged in the activities carried out within the expansion of the export of Azerbaijani products and promotion of the Made in Azerbaijan brand. Launched in 2016, the brand envisages a large-scale promotion of local non-oil products in foreign markets.

At present, Azerbaijani trade houses operate in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Latvia, Poland and China. It is planned to open up to 10 trade houses in 2019.

Promotion of export-oriented local products under the Made in Azerbaijan brand in a wider geographic area also helps to attract foreign investment. The export of non-oil products will stimulate the expansion of their production and will further strengthen the non-oil sector's share in the structure of GDP.

