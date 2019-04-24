By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Throughout history, the power industry of Azerbaijan has been considered to be a dynamically developing one.

The electric power industry, along with the oil and gas industry, plays a leading role in the economy of the country. It also occupies an important place in the social infrastructure. To date, there are no settlements in Azerbaijan that do not have access to electricity.

At present, reconstruction work at the Azerbaijan thermal power plant (TPP) in Mingachevir city is being conducted at the most advanced technological level in accordance with the instructions of the head of state.

Azerenergy OJSC has stated that comprehensive reconstruction work has already been carried out at the sixth unit of the eight-unit Azerbaijan TPP, which is the biggest thermal power plant in the South Caucasus that meets 43 percent of the country’s electricity demand.

As a result of the replacement of all elements of the commissioned seventh unit, its capacity was raised from 250 to 310 megawatts.

The message says that in general, the three-year Rehabilitation Action Plan for the TPP envisages a full restoration of turbines, generators, relay protection systems, workshops, substations, 330- and 500-kilovolt transmission lines and installation of a new fire-prevention system.

Also, a new bridge and a road through the Upper Karabakh Canal are being built, and the fire-prevention system of underground water supply is being restored.

After the large-scale measures, the capacity of the Azerbaijan TPP will increase by 380 megawatts to 2,000 megawatts and the reliable and stable operation of the power plant will be ensured.

Touching upon electric power industry, it should be pointed out that the construction of the Shimal-2 power plant with a capacity of 400 megawatts is nearing completion. Test work is carried out every week at the plant together with the specialists from Mitsubishi. The Shimal-2 power plant will be commissioned this summer.

The launch of the 400-megawaat Shimal-2 power plant is expected to become an important event in the history of power industry of the country.

Azerbaijan fully provides itself with electricity and even exports it in large quantities. The process of rehabilitation and reconstruction of existing power units has been launched around the country.

Azerbaijan’s electricity production amounted to 22.52 billion kilowatt-hours in 2018, thus showing an increase of 3.4 percent compared to 2017. Electricity exports to Russia, Georgia, Iran and Turkey increased by 175 million kilowatt-hours or 14.2 percent..

