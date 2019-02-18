By Trend

Azerbaijan’s economy will grow 3.5 percent in 2019, Trend reports with reference to Fitch Ratings.

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Azerbaijan’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook.

The growth is supported by the coming on stream of Shah Deniz 2 gas field and investments stemming from the extension of the production sharing agreement for the exploitation of the country’s largest oil field, reads the report.

“Tourism and agriculture will foster non-oil sector growth,” the report said.

story will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz