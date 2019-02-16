By Trend

The price of one ounce of gold increased by 3.2385 manats or 0.15 percent last week in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,228.5198 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold February 4 2,231.437 February 11 2,228.7935 February 5 2,234.9305 February 12 2,224.382 February 6 2,233.749 February 13 2,232.4995 February 7 2,215.4485 February 14 2,224.892 February 8 2,225.9715 February 15 2,232.032 Average weekly 2,228.3073 Average weekly 2,228.5198

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.2999 manats or 1.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.6794 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver February 4 26.8905 February 11 26.7958 February 5 27.0503 February 12 26.7562 February 6 26.8745 February 13 26.7607 February 7 26.6084 February 14 26.5885 February 8 26.6587 February 15 26.4959 Average weekly 26.8165 Average weekly 26.6794

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 14.671 manats or 1 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,341.3051 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum February 4 1,396.04 February 11 1,349.256 February 5 1,398.692 February 12 1,340.348 February 6 1,390.8805 February 13 1,345.448 February 7 1,367.99 February 14 1,336.8885 February 8 1,353.6250 February 15 1,334.585 Average weekly 1,381.4455 Average weekly 1,341.3051

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 57.035 manats or 2.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,386.7337 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium February 4 2,296.7 February 11 2,356.285 February 5 2,326.5095 February 12 2,371.5 February 6 2,342.9315 February 13 2,399.55 February 7 2,338.4265 February 14 2,393.0135 February 8 2,362.4985 February 15 2,413.32 Average weekly 2,333.4132 Average weekly 2,386.7337

