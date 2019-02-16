By Trend
The price of one ounce of gold increased by 3.2385 manats or 0.15 percent last week in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,228.5198 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
February 4
|
2,231.437
|
February 11
|
2,228.7935
|
February 5
|
2,234.9305
|
February 12
|
2,224.382
|
February 6
|
2,233.749
|
February 13
|
2,232.4995
|
February 7
|
2,215.4485
|
February 14
|
2,224.892
|
February 8
|
2,225.9715
|
February 15
|
2,232.032
|
Average weekly
|
2,228.3073
|
Average weekly
|
2,228.5198
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.2999 manats or 1.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.6794 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
February 4
|
26.8905
|
February 11
|
26.7958
|
February 5
|
27.0503
|
February 12
|
26.7562
|
February 6
|
26.8745
|
February 13
|
26.7607
|
February 7
|
26.6084
|
February 14
|
26.5885
|
February 8
|
26.6587
|
February 15
|
26.4959
|
Average weekly
|
26.8165
|
Average weekly
|
26.6794
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 14.671 manats or 1 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,341.3051 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
February 4
|
1,396.04
|
February 11
|
1,349.256
|
February 5
|
1,398.692
|
February 12
|
1,340.348
|
February 6
|
1,390.8805
|
February 13
|
1,345.448
|
February 7
|
1,367.99
|
February 14
|
1,336.8885
|
February 8
|
1,353.6250
|
February 15
|
1,334.585
|
Average weekly
|
1,381.4455
|
Average weekly
|
1,341.3051
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 57.035 manats or 2.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,386.7337 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
February 4
|
2,296.7
|
February 11
|
2,356.285
|
February 5
|
2,326.5095
|
February 12
|
2,371.5
|
February 6
|
2,342.9315
|
February 13
|
2,399.55
|
February 7
|
2,338.4265
|
February 14
|
2,393.0135
|
February 8
|
2,362.4985
|
February 15
|
2,413.32
|
Average weekly
|
2,333.4132
|
Average weekly
|
2,386.7337
---
