By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijani food products are showcased at PRODEXPO 2019 exhibition in Moscow to promote the Made in Azerbaijan brand and Azerbaijani products in the foreign markets.

The Azerbaijani company Azhazelnut has signed a contract for the export of 21 tons of hazelnuts to Russia, while the company A+Co signed a contract for the export of 20 tons of wine to Russia, Trend reports on February 14 with reference to Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry.

In turn, the Azerbaijani company Jalilabad Sherab-2 signed an agreement to export 100,000 bottles of wine to Russia.

A number of export agreements on the supply of Azerbaijani goods was signed during negotiations held between Azerbaijani companies and foreign partners participating in the international food exhibition PRODEXPO 2019 in Moscow.

Thus, the Azerbaijani company Gilan Agro and FMCG Group will supply canned products to Russia, the company Cuve will supply ​​hazelnuts, Aznar - pomegranate juice, D fruits - canned fruits and dried fruits, Tac - soft drinks, Buta Agro - fresh fruits and vegetables.

Prodexpo 2019 exhibition opened at Moscow Expo Center on February 11 and will last till February 15.

This year, Azerbaijan became the general sponsor of this 26th international exhibition.

During the exhibition, more than 30 Azerbaijani companies dealing in food, wine and other alcoholic beverages, showcased their products at a single stand of Azerbaijan.

The exposition of Azerbaijani companies offers fresh agricultural products, canned food, mineral water, various alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, tea, nuts, walnuts, dried fruits, confectionery products and so on. Those who come to the "Alcoholic Drinks, Wine, Beer" show may get acquainted with ancient wine traditions of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu made a speech at the opening of the exhibition and said that 31 companies of our country are participating in the exhibition this year.

“The exhibition is a great opportunity for participating countries to enter to the Russian market, to conclude beneficial contracts, to increase commodity exchange between our countries and to enhance the well-being of our peoples,” he said.

Ambassador also mentioned an increase in the prospects for trade cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia this year and recalled the recent visit of Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin to Azerbaijan.

Prodexpo, organized by Expo Center with the support of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Agriculture, is the largest-scale exhibition of food industry products in Russia and Eastern Europe, which is among the top ten food exhibitions in the world.

More than 2,300 companies representing food products and various drinks from 65 countries are taking part in the exhibition with a total area of over 100,000 square meters. The 30 thematic halls offer a wide range of food, beverage and beverage industries.

The exhibition aims to enhance the competitiveness among the food manufacturers, expand the range of products, create new qualitative changes in the domestic food market, search new partners, and while determining the vector of activity in modern economic conditions to achieve new frontiers in business.

---

Leman Mammadova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @leman_888

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz