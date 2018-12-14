By Trend

The meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) member-states is an excellent opportunity to discuss the current relations and prospects for cooperation, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

Mammadyarov made the remarks in Baku on Dec. 14 at the 39th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of BSEC member-states.

"Among the main topics at the meeting, which is being held under the motto "Boosting Trade through Connectivity", are an increase in the efficiency of the organization’s work, trade facilitation, promotion of cooperation in such areas as energy, transit, ICT, tourism, agriculture and other important topics," he added.

The minister thanked the participants for accepting the invitation and arriving in Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz