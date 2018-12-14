By Narmina Mammadova

Azerbaijan exported various types of aluminum profiles to Denmark, the Sumgayit Technologies Park reports on December 13.

Sumgayit Technologies Park signed a contract with a private Danish company to sell 100 tons of aluminum profiles in November. The company has completed the preparation of the order, and the products were sent to the client.

The aluminum plant, which was established at the Sumgait Technology Park in 2014, produces hot and cold rolled profiles, window frames, aluminum busbars, and other aluminum products in accordance with clients' orders.

At the plant, together with the production of aluminum profiles, there are such areas as smelting and billet aluminum, copper smelting, etc. The productivity of furnaces is 30,000 tons a year, the design power of dry paint production is 240 tons per month. Local raw materials produced in Ganja are mainly used in the production of products.

STP has been launched by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on December 22, 2009.

STP is a pioneer in the creation of technology parks in the region and is a complex of giant factories specializing in various manufacturing areas. In 2017, it received a status of a resident of Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park.

STP, a unique project in the region, fully meets the needs of the domestic market and is capable of exporting products to the foreign market. At present, 2,000 people work in the company, and there are 12 factories equipped with the latest technological equipment in Europe and Japan and more than 30 production areas. Raw materials used in the production process meet international standards. All factories of the Techno Park are equipped with European-produced laboratories and accredited in accordance with the AZS ISO / IEC 17025-2009 standards. All products have relevant certificates. ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 international standards are also applied at the STP.

All plants of Sumgayit Technopark are equipped with modern European technological equipment. The raw materials used in the production process are also imported from leading European countries.

STP plans to expand operations in the Central Asian market, as well as to enter the markets of Western Europe and Africa.

