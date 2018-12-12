At last year’s Bakutel, Sazz announced the signing of a contract with the Israeli company Telrad Networks to build a TD-LTE network and its plan to switch from WiMAX technology to TD-LTE.

Summing up the work carried out in 2018, we can say that the company managed to build and optimize the TD-LTE network over the WiMAX network throughout the city of Baku and in a large part of the Absheron Peninsula.

The company’s president, Jeyhun Mollazade told Trend that for the current year, the company held talks with a number of other technology partners on the launch of such services as SazzTV, IP telephony and Wi-Fi security cameras.

"LTE technology provides high-quality bandwidth. This allows us to provide additional services such as SazzTV, Sazz IP-telephony and Sazz Smart-Home. At the current exhibition Bakutel-2018, we announced the service SazzTV, the successful tests of which were conducted with several companies. The launch of this service, which will be based on OTT, is expected in the first quarter of 2019. Custom devices (Set-Top-Box) will be offered for connection to SazzTV subscribers. Owners of Smart-TV will only need to purchase Sazz modems and connect to our network, " C.Mollazade said.

Using a mobile services, you can view video content from any gadgets. Service SazzTV, provides access to viewing more than 200 TV channels.

"I believe that SazzTV is one of the interesting parts of TriplePlay concept that we want to offer to our users. TriplePlay concept includes three services: IP Telephony voice communication, television and data transmission. It will allow to expand the number of connections to telephony mainly in the places where bringing the cable is not economically feasible. Now we are planning to test IP Telephony service in one of the villages in Baku. Successful tests will allow us to expand the geography of its coverage throughout the Absheron Peninsula. The launch of this service is also scheduled for the first quarter of 2019, " he said.

At the same time, one of the additional services that Sazz also intends to offer its users will be the Wi-Fi camera service. These devices can be installed around the perimeter of the house for remote surveillance via mobile devices.

As for the WiMAX network, it will function during 2019 and subscribers will gradually switch to LTE.

" During the process of switching from one network to another, preferences will be offered to users. The very same LTE network will be improved in terms of increasing bandwidth and expanding the coverage area. Our plans for 2019 include expansion of the geography up to 95 percent on the Absheron Peninsula, and using MU LTE technology, we will be able to increase the data transfer rate of one antenna sector to 220 Mbps. In 2019, we also plan to double the capacity of the network, and in 2020, to make a smooth transition to 5G fix wireless network. Thus, the data transfer rate in Sazz network will reach 1 Gbit / s," said Mollazade.

Currently, according to the President of Sazz, world-famous telecommunications operators such as Verizon, AT & T, Softbank Mobile, Docomo, China Mobile and others are preparing for the transition to 5G. And they are going to provide both mobile and fixed services based on the fifth generation network.

"Sazz is positioning itself as a Fixed Wireless Access provider (FWA) which learns from the experience of the leading players in the FWA industry to provide high-quality services to its users," he concluded.