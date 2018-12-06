By Trend

An e-government executive group has been established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The group was created at an event “Development of e-government and transition to digital government: new concept and look into future.”

The event was attended by representatives of various government agencies working in this area.

Chairman of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehtiyev told reporters that the State Agency prepared an action plan for the transition to e-government and a new concept of e-government.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree March 14 on measures to develop e-government and transition to the digital government.

According to the decree, the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations has been charged with the implementation and regulation of a state policy on e-government to improve the management system in this area, strengthen state control and improve the efficiency of the conducted work.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz