There are plans to open the House of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Baku in 2019, chairman of the board of the Agency for the Development of SMEs in Azerbaijan Orkhan Mammadov told reporters in Baku Nov. 29.

He said that in the coming days, the opening of centers “Friend of SMEs” in Khachmaz and Siyazan cities is expected.

One of the important activities of centers “Friend of SMEs” will include supporting SMEs in accordance with the requirements of their sustainable development. Activities in this direction will be aimed, on one hand, at enhancing the possibilities of using existing state support mechanisms, ensuring unhindered and free access of SMEs to this support, and on the other hand, at applying numerous support mechanisms that will be provided by the agency.

Protection of the rights of SMEs will be another important activity of centers “Friend of SMEs”. Protecting the rights of SMEs provides for the prompt solution of possible problems on the “state-entrepreneur” cooperation platform.

The houses of SMEs operate under the Agency for the Development of SMEs created on the basis of a decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated December 2017.

