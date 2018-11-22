By Trend

The Mayor’s Office of Israel’s Ma'alot-Tarshiha city is implementing the Smart City project, City Mayor Arkady Pomeranets said in an interview with Trend.

Pomeranets, who is the first Azerbaijani native becoming the city's mayor, in the history of Israel, said that the Smart City project envisages an integrated approach and will be implemented in stages.

“The goal of the project is to improve the life of citizens and increase the attractiveness of the city,” he noted. “The project provides for reducing the costs of citizens for electricity and land tax. The Smart City project offers great prospects for further development of the education system. For example, there are plans to open “smart classes” and “smart schools”.”

Special attention will be also paid to the development of electronic services that people will be able to use through various applications, he said.

“We also want to make publicly available the information about tenders so that entrepreneurs of our district have the opportunity to participate in them,” said Pomeranets.

The Smart City project includes various services that can make the city more attractive, contribute to the development of private entrepreneurship, the opening of new production facilities, etc., he noted.

“We also intend to focus on the development of medicine so that the city’s population can use all medical services directly in Ma'alot-Tarshiha,” he said.

“It is also important for us to open a branch of some Israeli university in the city so that students can study here,” he added. “We also want to support our students, and this support can be expressed in the form of scholarships or discounts on taxation. In addition, we would like to offer benefits to newlyweds. They may include discounts on land tax in the first year of their life together. But all this is only projects for now.”

