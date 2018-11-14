By Trend

Azerbaijan is making great efforts to digitally transform the economy in order to remain a competitive and prosperous state, Dmitry Berestnev, the director for cybersecurity, licensing compliance and management of software assets of Microsoft CIS company told Trend.

He noted that Microsoft company is working closely with Azerbaijan’s government agencies in specific areas, for example, on the issue of modernization of healthcare, introduction of best practices for knowledge management in education system, etc.

"The Microsoft company has extensive experience of joint activity with businesses and governments in the area of support for and creation of the most efficient conditions for digital transformation, the development of the IT market and the corresponding services in the field of "electronic government". Obviously, our cooperation in this area is mutually beneficial. Azerbaijan holds one of the leading positions in the CIS and Eastern Europe in terms of quantity, quality and depth of such decisions," Berestnev said.

As for cyber security issues, he said, not only the issue of protection of the new and ICT-rich industry from possible threats, but also the issue of its correct and safe development arises in this area.

"Therefore, the fight against cyber attacks has become a priority task for us, and there are a lot of such attacks are being committed currently. Several recent cyber incidents in Azerbaijan have caused serious damage. First of all, this was due to the fact that the country still has a high level of piracy. The most common pirated build of Windows OS contains 63 different keyloggers, trojans and backdoors. Therefore, on one hand, we continue to work to reduce the level of piracy, and at the same time a specific agenda arises for business sector and the government regarding the artificial intelligence, big data, etc.," Berestnev said.

An important component, he said, is the provision of the security of personal data, and in this regard, Microsoft offers advanced solutions which allow for providing the competent authorities with 100% secure control over all data used in the country.

