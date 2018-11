By Trend

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 15.0535 manats or 0.72 percent last week in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2088.7029 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Oct. 29 2096.3295 November 5 2095.148 Oct. 30 2087.413 November 6 2089.0875 Oct. 31 2068.4155 November 7 2090.4815 Nov. 1 2071.484 November 8 2080.0945 Nov. 2 2096.6865 November 9 - Average weekly 2084.0657 Average weekly 2088.7029

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.3144 manats or 1.26 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 24.8542 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Oct. 29 24.9393 November 5 25.0249 Oct. 30 24.6736 November 6 24.8744 Oct. 31 24.4553 November 7 24.8068 Nov. 1 24.3608 November 8 24.7105 Nov. 2 25.0581 November 9 - Average weekly 24.6974 Average weekly 24.8542

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 2.618 manats or 0.18 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,479.8096 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Oct. 29 1416.355 November 5 1479.833 Oct. 30 1420.877 November 6 1470.1515 Oct. 31 1416.5505 November 7 1486.803 Nov. 1 1435.208 November 8 1482.451 Nov. 2 1472.608 November 9 - Average weekly 1432.3197 Average weekly 1479.8096

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 21.59 manats or 1.12 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1,914.676 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Oct. 29 1877.14 November 5 1905.19 Oct. 30 1864.6025 November 6 1923.7285 Oct. 31 1838.4225 November 7 1903.0055 Nov. 1 1843.99 November 8 1926.78 Nov. 2 1869.1755 November 9 - Average weekly 1858.6661 Average weekly 1914.676

In connection with the holiday - the National Flag Day - the exchange rate of manat to other currencies was not formed on November 9.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz