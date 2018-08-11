By Trend

There are no restrictions on the sale of foreign currency by banks in Azerbaijan, the Financial Market Supervisory Authority of Azerbaijan (FIMSA) told Trend on Aug. 10 commenting on the information spread earlier about the introduction of restrictions on the sale of foreign currency in the country.

"FIMSA has not given any instructions to banks to restrict the sale of foreign currency. At the same time there have been no complaints from citizens about such problems," FIMSA said.

The financial regulator stressed that banks have enough foreign currency to meet the customers' demands.

"This issue is under our control. In case if bank customers face any restrictions with the sale of foreign currency to them, they can contact us and we will take the necessary measures," FIMSA added.

---

