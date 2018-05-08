By Trend

The state program for development of cotton growing contributes to the successful development of this sector in Azerbaijan, General Director of Azercotton LLC (Azerpambig) Bahruz Jamalov said at a scientific-practical conference devoted to the 95th birth anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

"In 2015, 35,000 tons of cotton were harvested in Azerbaijan, while in 2017 this figure amounted to 207,000 tons. This shows that the policy gives results," said Jamalov.

He noted that the development of cotton growing in Azerbaijan, in turn, will give impetus to the development of the textile industry.

"The development of the textile industry contributes to the growth of Azerbaijan's industrial potential, the creation of new jobs and the improvement of the welfare of the people," Jamalov added.

"The state program for development of cotton growing in Azerbaijan for 2017-2022 was approved by President Ilham Aliyev in July 2017. It is expected that through the implementation of the state program, the annual cotton production in 2022 will reach 500,000 tons. Within the framework of the state program, it is planned to carry out various institutional measures, improve the regulatory framework, strengthen human resources, apply innovative technologies, attract foreign investments and implement a number of other measures for the development of this sphere."

