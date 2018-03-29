By Rashid Shirinov

Azerbaijani company Veyseloglu intends to promote introduction of Turkish experience in the competitiveness sector in Azerbaijan, the company’s Director General for Business Development Ilgar Nuri said at a press conference in Baku on March 29.

Nureddin Kaldirimci, former chairman of the Turkish Competition Authority, was invited to Baku to this end.

“Not only state structures, but also entrepreneurs and society should contribute to the development of competition,” Nuri said, adding that studying foreign experience in this area is important.

He also noted that development of business environment and competition in Azerbaijan is at the center of the state’s attention.

Nuri further mentioned that Veyseloglu company intends to expand the promotion of the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand. He said that about 20 percent of products of the Ulduz chocolate factory, belonging to the company, is being exported.

“Today, the company is interested in expanding the production and export of confectionery,” the director general mentioned.

He also reminded that Veyseloglu Georgia company has been operating in neighboring Georgia since 2011.

“The goal of this company is to promote the products of the Ulduz factory and, in general, the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand in the Georgian market. In general, these products are exported to more than 20 countries, mainly in the CIS area, and we intend to expand the export,” Nuri said.

He also mentioned that the company plans to expand production in order to meet the needs of the domestic market, and to reduce the dependence on imports in this area.

The trade and distribution company Veyseloglu was created in 1994, and today it cooperates with 116 factories in more than 20 countries around the world.

The launch of the Ulduz chocolate factory in 2001 gave a strong impetus to development of the industry of confectionery and food products in the economy of Azerbaijan. The know-how of famous chocolate manufacturers were studied in Germany, Belgium, Italy and a number of other European countries, and new state-of-art equipment was installed at the factory.

