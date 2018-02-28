By Rashid Shirinov

The U.S. is committed to the policy of cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of development, Brock Bierman, Assistant Administrator of the Europe and Eurasia Bureau of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), said during his three-day visit to Azerbaijan.

In order to discuss bilateral cooperation between the U.S. and Azerbaijan, Bierman met with the Taxes Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Assistant to the First Vice-President Elchin Amirbayov, Agriculture Minister Heydar Asadov, Deputy Economy Minister Sahil Babayev, Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammadguliyev and other representatives of the Azerbaijani government.

Bierman also met with representatives of international organizations and structures operating in the country, including representatives of the European Union, United Nations, Council of Europe, World Bank and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, in order to discuss the foreign assistance being provided to Azerbaijan.

“Our goal is to become partners with countries through working with them. I am here to emphasize that the U.S. is committed to working together with Azerbaijan to create a safer, more democratic and prosperous future for Azerbaijan,” he said.

He will also visit the Khachmaz region on February 28, and meet with members of local communities as well as with persons who have benefited from projects implemented with the USAID and the Azerbaijani government’s support.

The overall objective of USAID’s assistance in Azerbaijan is to support the country’s reform processes by promoting competition and pluralism in the society, laying the foundations for a sustainable market-based democracy. To accomplish this objective, USAID collaborates with the Azerbaijani government, regional governments, the private sector and a wide range of civil society organizations.

The draft budget of the U.S. State Department states that the USAID can allocate $3.6 million worth funds to Azerbaijan in 2019 to support the country’s economic development and $600,000 for professional military education in the country.

For this year, it is planned to provide Azerbaijan with $600,000 to support professional military education, including various trainings and courses in the country. Azerbaijan received $639,000 from USAID in 2017 for the abovementioned purposes, while another $1 million was allocated as military financing.

