By Trend

Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee is inviting consulting companies to monitor customs procedures, Aydin Aliyev, chairman of the committee, said Feb. 2.

He was speaking at a business lunch organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham).

He said that consulting companies can create a special group for assessing the work of customs authorities in Azerbaijan.

“The companies can also give advice and suggestions on improving trade turnover,” Aliyev said. “This will lead to even greater transparency of the customs authorities’ work, as well as its further improvement based on these proposals.”

