Azerbaijan’s green energy vision: investing in renewables and hydrogen for sustainable future

27 March 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

In 2024, the world witnessed a 4% increase in electricity consumption, equating to approximately 1,100 terawatt hours—one of the most significant jumps in the past decade. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), this surge was primarily driven by rising global temperatures, leading to higher demand for cooling systems, such as air conditioners and refrigeration. Additionally, the growing electrification of transportation, the proliferation of data centers, and the expansion of artificial intelligence applications contributed to this upward trend.

