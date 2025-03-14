14 March 2025 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu

In recent days, Armenia has shown increased eagerness to quickly conclude a peace agreement with Azerbaijan. However, actions from Yerevan have yet to reflect this sense of urgency, signaling a gap between rhetoric and reality.

For instance, last week, Armenia took a sudden turn towards military rearmament, shifting its focus during a visit to India. As tensions rise, the government's calls for peace in Yerevan are increasingly being seen as superficial, undermining the potential for genuine progress toward lasting peace.

Armenia has insisted that the draft documents for peace are final, yet according to Baku’s stance, the conclusion of the text does not necessarily equate to the signing of a peace agreement. This is a reasonable and logical position. Armenia should not assume that everything can be wrapped up simply on paper, nor should it expect that unresolved obligations will be ignored. A question arises, however: What does Armenia think of its constitution's preamble? After all, the declaration of independence remains in force and is yet to be addressed.

Interestingly, without awaiting an official response from Baku, Armenia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already begun asking about the time and place for the agreement’s signing, seemingly trying to corner Azerbaijan into a decision. As has often been the case, Yerevan continues to celebrate, while Baku is left uninformed of a ceremony. The Armenian government speaks of restoring relations with both Turkiye and Azerbaijan on two fronts, yet the core issue remains unaddressed: What is the purpose of rearming an occupying state after thirty years?

On the same day, the 12th Global Baku Forum kicked off in Azerbaijan’s capital, where President Ilham Aliyev addressed the opening session. In his speech, President Aliyev made several key points, including a condemnation of Armenia's rearmament and the countries who still support it in this way. When analyzing these comments, it is clear that Armenia’s acquisition of the most advanced weaponry poses a real threat to the region, particularly to Azerbaijan, which has only recently liberated its territory from Armenia's occupation.

For those who still consider this an unjust concern, a closer examination of the crimes committed by Armenian forces in Garabagh is recommended. It is no coincidence that the Baku Military Court continues to prosecute Armenian war criminals. Despite the criminals’ own confessions, Yerevan, with the support of Armenian lobbyists, continues to demand their release. Unfortunately, some European Parliament members, swayed by bribery, have also supported these demands.

In his speech, President Aliyev also made several other clear assertions. Armenia’s constitution must be amended, and its territorial claims against Azerbaijan must end. Armenia must compensate Azerbaijan for the crimes it committed on Azerbaijani soil. The atrocities of Khojaly and other acts of violence cannot be forgotten.

The president’s rightful demands have hopefully reached the ears of the French government, the European Union Parliament, and other policymakers. As for Armenia, Baku has one more proposal: instead of labeling the ongoing court proceedings a "sham," Yerevan should collaborate with the courts in Baku and hand over those suspected of committing crimes against humanity, who are currently in Armenia.

Without this, the mere agreement on a 15-point document does not automatically mean its signing will follow.