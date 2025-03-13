13 March 2025 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The 12th Global Baku Forum is currently underway in Azerbaijan’s capital, bringing together world leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss one of the most pressing issues of our time—the transformation of global order in the face of multipolarity. Over the past 12 years, this forum has served as a key platform for fostering dialogue on major geopolitical and economic challenges, with Baku at the forefront of multilateral diplomacy.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which has been ongoing for over three years, has significantly impacted the system of international relations and fundamentally obstructs the development of a new political architecture. Global peace is under severe threat, as are issues concerning the security of people living in the Middle East, particularly the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and the Red Sea, the competition for economic supremacy between China and the United States, and hot spots of unresolved conflicts worldwide. As conflicts persist and new threats emerge, the established post-World War II order is showing visible cracks, struggling to address modern geopolitical realities.

One of the most striking examples of this shift is Europe’s changing security landscape. Once defined by decades of stability and economic prosperity, the continent is now facing renewed militarization amid uncertainty over continued U.S. support. The European Union, which long prioritized diplomacy over defense, is now redirecting resources to bolster its military capabilities—an approach Azerbaijan adopted nearly two decades ago in preparation for restoring its sovereignty. President Ilham Aliyev, in his address at the forum’s opening ceremony, emphasized that Azerbaijan’s military strength was not an act of aggression but a necessity to uphold international law and national dignity.

“Our fight was a fight for justice, for international law, for our dignity. We implemented the UN Security Council resolutions, which remained on paper for 27 years and would have remained for 27 years more, if we did not liberate our land by force.”

No citizen of any country desires war or conflict. In this context, many believed that the existing international order would ensure peace. Unfortunately, neither Europe nor the member states of this order recognized the realities of the situation. They failed to demonstrate the unity needed to improve the order or were unable to do so. Azerbaijan’s experience serves as a critical case study in how force, when used in the pursuit of justice, can lead to long-term peace and stability. The global system, however, remains selective in its recognition of such actions, often responding based on political alliances rather than principles of international law. Now and perhaps unfortunately the 'Old Continent' is the one facing this reality.

The South Caucasus conflict is a clear example of this inconsistency. For nearly three decades, Azerbaijan faced occupation, ethnic cleansing, and the destruction of its cultural heritage, yet the same countries that now advocate for territorial integrity and sovereignty in other conflicts remained largely silent.

The post-war reality in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories stands as a testament to the destruction inflicted during the occupation. Cities and villages were reduced to rubble, religious sites were desecrated, and historical landmarks were deliberately erased. While Azerbaijan has since focused on reconstruction and reconciliation, its leadership remains firm that the suffering endured during the occupation must not be forgotten.

“We cannot forget the suffering of the Azerbaijani people, which was caused by Armenian occupation and aggression. Those who visit the liberated territories can see the level of barbarism. All our cities are in ruins. Now we are rebuilding them.”

Yet, while Azerbaijan moves forward, external powers continue to interfere in regional matters, often under the guise of peacekeeping and monitoring missions. The European Union’s increased military involvement in Armenia, disguised as a border monitoring mission, raises concerns over its true intentions. Azerbaijan has repeatedly warned that these initiatives serve more as intelligence-gathering operations rather than genuine efforts to promote stability.

President addressed the increasing militarization of Armenia and the EU’s so-called monitoring mission, which he described as nothing more than a reconnaissance operation:

“Deadly weapons, which they supplied to Armenia, are aimed at us. The so-called European monitoring mission, which is actually a reconnaissance mission of the European Union, is spying day and night on our border, looking just for places where they can penetrate.”

This leads us to another important point: the exposure of the institutions involved in this financing. The political landscape in Brussels and Washington has long been shaped by Armenian lobbying efforts, with corrupt politicians serving as willing beneficiaries. Which is once again seen with yesterday's resolution. Ilham Aliyev did not shy away from naming those who have profited from these dealings:

“We have raised this issue with Armenian representatives and with their new bosses in Brussels. Because now they have changed, the big brother today is Brussels. Until President Trump won, it was the State Department, it was USAID. It was corrupt American politicians like Menendez, who are now facing serious problems. But Menendez should not be the last one. There are many more who put Armenian money in their pockets. I can name them. Their names are known: Mr. Adam Schiff, Mr. Frank Pallone, Madam Nancy Pelosi, and many others, who for decades were receiving money from Armenian diaspora organizations in the United States to attack Azerbaijan and discredit it."

Azerbaijan has repeatedly warned that these initiatives serve more as intelligence-gathering operations rather than genuine efforts to promote stability. This latest Baku Forum has once again highlighted the contradictions and fractures within the current world order. Perhaps it is indeed, unfortunate to say these though from military buildups to political corruption, from geopolitical interference to shifting alliances, are the new reality. The world is moving further into an era of multipolarity, and Baku’s message is clear: peace and stability can only be achieved when international actors abandon double standards and uphold genuine principles of justice.