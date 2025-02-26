Armenian general's shocking confession and deep hatred fueling Khojaly genocide

26 February 2025 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Against the backdrop of the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly massacre, new facts popped up about the massacre, committed by the Armenian armed forces in 1992, thanks to the social networks. Thus, Levon Minosyan, who earns his living by broadcasting his videos on the TikTok network, made sensational statements about the massacre. He proudly admitted that he could not remember the number of people whose throats he had cut. Additionally, his videos suggest that he has mental health issues as well.

Honestly, it was not that surprising for many. After all, it is not the first confession. Before Levon Minosyan, several Armenians spelt out the blood-curdling atrocities committed in Garabagh, including Khojaly, during the war in the 1990s. For example, a few years ago, a video of an Azerbaijani, who was chained like a dog in the 1990s in Yerevan, Armenia, circulated on social media. Unfortunately, nobody knows the fate of that chained Azerbaijani. It is very interesting that Markar Melkonian, the brother of Monte Melkonian, the head of the ASALA terror organization, touched on a similar scene in his book “My Brother's Road: An American's Fateful Journey to Armenia,” dedicated to his brother. Markar says that in 1990, an Armenian dubbed Kechel kidnapped a young Azerbaijani named Syed and chained him to the wall. On New Year’s Eve 1991, Kechel, together with his friends, took Syed to Yeraplur, where fallen Armenian soldiers were buried in Yerevan and cut Syed’s throat with a dull knife to drain his blood into the graves of fallen Armenian soldiers. Later, suffering from the conscience pain, Kechel addressed the priest asking if God could ever forgive a person who had killed a dog out of revenge. Understanding that the “dog” in the question is an Azerbaijani without any explanation, the priest answered, “That depends: Was it a four-legged dog or a two-legged dog?”

The response of a Christian priest, who should have called people to peace, provides insight into the root of the conflict. It confirms that the conflict does not stem from a territorial dispute but from hatred against Azerbaijani Turks and its citizens. It gives a clue to us about why Armenians resorted to atrocities, such as disfiguring the corpses, beheading, slitting throats, dismembering and all that, in the Garabagh war. Take Natiq Gasimov for example. According to an investigation conducted by British journalists he was dismembered alive by Armenian soldiers. On a side note, his corpse has not been found yet. Disfigured corpses from the Khojaly massacre are another example.

The atrocities committed during the Garabagh war, particularly the Khojaly massacre, serve as a grim reminder of the depths of human cruelty fueled by hatred and vengeance. The confessions of individuals like Levon Minosyan and the accounts documented in various sources underscore a disturbing pattern of dehumanization and violence against Azerbaijanis. These acts were not isolated incidents but part of a broader campaign rooted in deep-seated animosity. The response of the Christian priest, who callously dismissed the value of Azerbaijani lives, further highlights the moral decay that perpetuated such brutality. It is essential to remember these events not only to honour the victims but also to ensure that such horrors are never repeated. The international community must recognize the importance of justice, as unchecked hatred only begets more suffering. Azerbaijan continues to seek closure and accountability for these crimes, hoping that one day, the truth will prevail, and the victims will receive the dignity they deserve.