Baku, Damascus explore new horizons in energy coop after diplomatic reset

19 February 2025 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

After more than a decade, Azerbaijan has officially reopened its embassy in Syria—13 years to be exact, as the country descended into chaos back in 2011 Arab Spring. This decision signals Baku’s intention to reinsert itself into the evolving Middle Eastern landscape, forging new partnerships while reinforcing its regional influence. But why now? And what does this mean for Syria, Azerbaijan, and the broader power balance?

