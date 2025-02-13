Somalia towards S Caucasus: new horizons for economic cooperation

13 February 2025 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Despite being located in different corners of the world, Azerbaijan and Somalia can cooperate in broad sectors and mutually benefit. The recent visit of Somalian President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud may play a pivotal role in this regard. For example, Azerbaijan can provide investment in Somalia's energy sector, which is crucial for the country. According to data, Somalia has 4.5 billion barrels of oil reserves. Additionally, the country has significant natural gas reserves, although the exact figures are not known. Unfortunately, Somalia has not been able to generate revenue from its rich hydrocarbon resources so far. Political instability,...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.