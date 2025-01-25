U.S. defense budget proposal faces bipartisan scrutiny and debate

25 January 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

In recent developments, several U.S. senators and officials have proposed a significant increase in the defense budget, aiming to push it beyond the $1 trillion mark. This proposal comes amid growing concerns about national security and the need to address emerging global threats.

The proposal to increase the defense budget is driven by a combination of factors, including the need to modernize the military, enhance readiness, and counter potential adversaries. The senators advocating for this increase argue that the current budget is insufficient to meet the demands of a rapidly changing security environment. They emphasize the importance of maintaining a robust defense posture to ensure the safety and security of the United States and its allies.

Among the proponents of this budget increase are GOP leaders such as Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), the House Armed Services Committee chairman, and Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Both have been vocal about the necessity of significantly boosting defense spending to address various strategic challenges.

The proposed increase would see defense spending rise to nearly 5% of the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP), surpassing the $1 trillion threshold. This substantial budget would be allocated across various sectors, including:

1. Modernization of Military Equipment: Investing in advanced weaponry, cyber defense systems, and cutting-edge technologies to maintain a competitive edge.

2. Expansion of Naval and Air Force Fleets: Increasing the number of ships and aircraft to enhance operational capabilities and readiness.

3. Revitalization of the Defense-Industrial Base: Addressing the challenges faced by the defense industry, including cost overruns and labor shortages, to ensure timely production and maintenance of military assets.

4. Support for Overseas Operations: Funding for military bases and units stationed around the world, including floating military bases such as aircraft carriers.

5. Classified Projects and Intelligence Operations: Allocating resources for undisclosed military expenditures and covert missions to enhance national security⁽⁴⁾.

Despite the strong advocacy from key senators, the proposal faces significant challenges. There is bipartisan concern about the potential impact of such a substantial increase on the federal budget and the national debt. Some lawmakers argue that the focus should be on more efficient use of existing resources rather than increasing the budget.

Additionally, there are debates about the prioritisation of defense spending over other critical areas such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure. The proposal's proponents will need to navigate these concerns and build consensus to secure the necessary support for the budget increase.

Speaking to Azernews on the issue military expert Ramil Mammadli noted that the increase in military budgets does not necessarily indicate that countries are preparing for war. In fact, the cost of raw materials essential for producing military-related products and the projects for their creation have risen globally.

“Additionally, procurement prices have skyrocketed, with the prices of some products increasing several times over. One of the primary reasons for this price surge is the overall increase in military spending across countries. The debate now centers around which products to purchase and the acquisition of more expensive items,” he said.

The expert pointed out that in the United States, the rise in the military budget will inevitably lead to increased domestic production and meet the growing demands of the armed forces, ultimately strengthening the military. He also added that it's important to consider that the U.S. has military units and bases around the world, including floating military bases such as aircraft carriers and other ships, which are equivalent to military bases.

“When we add undisclosed military expenditures to this, it becomes clear why U.S. military spending is on the rise.

This situation will undoubtedly affect not only the presence of the U.S. in our region but also its global presence. Today, the U.S. attempts to assert its dominance through military capabilities rather than scientific and technological advancements. The country that once amazed the world with its technological innovations was now surprised through its military power. Therefore, the increase in the U.S. military budget can be seen as a logical continuation of these developments,” military expert Ramil Mammadli concluded.

