Azerbaijan: Unlocking rich medical tourism potential and initiating growth in sector
In an era of rapidly evolving health care systems and increasing demands for efficient service delivery, the fields of health economics and health financing have become crucial for shaping effective health policies. Health economics focuses on the allocation of resources, examining how financial constraints and incentives impact health care access, quality, and outcomes.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%