BRICS 2024: Roadmap for multipolar global governance in challenging times

The recently concluded BRICS Summit in Kazan, held from October 22 to 24, 2024, demonstrated a significant shift in the dynamics of global governance, trade, and security cooperation. This summit took place amid an increasingly complex geopolitical environment and was aptly themed "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security." The 2024 Kazan Declaration lays out BRICS members' renewed commitment to a multilateral world order that prioritizes equitable growth, justice, and development in the face of rising unilateral actions and global crises.

At the heart of the Kazan Declaration is an emphasis on a multipolar global order that seeks to empower Emerging Market and Developing Countries (EMDCs) through fair and balanced multilateralism. The declaration highlights BRICS’ support for a more agile and representative United Nations system, with an insistence on comprehensive UN reform, especially within the Security Council. This aligns with the bloc's calls for increased representation of EMDCs in international organizations—a recognition that post-World War II architecture does not reflect contemporary geopolitical realities. BRICS has thus taken a proactive stance to champion the rights and roles of EMDCs within a reformed international order, reflecting a shared desire for sovereignty and equitable governance structures.

The economic dimension of the Kazan Declaration places considerable emphasis on the challenges facing the global economy. As unilateral sanctions and restrictive trade practices disrupt global trade and fuel inflation, BRICS leaders underscored the critical need to strengthen the World Trade Organization (WTO) as a pillar of a fair and rules-based trading system. This aligns with the Declaration's concerns over the impact of these sanctions on food security, energy stability, and developmental aspirations across the Global South, advocating for an international system that minimizes trade barriers and provides special support for Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

Additionally, BRICS members reiterated their support for reforming the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. The Declaration encourages a more inclusive and merit-based selection process for leadership within these institutions and calls for an increase in representation for EMDCs in both voting power and leadership roles. These calls are not new, but the growing alignment on this issue within BRICS is particularly notable amid economic uncertainties caused by fluctuating financial and monetary policies in advanced economies. To safeguard against these external shocks, the Kazan Declaration emphasizes BRICS’ commitment to advancing local currency trade arrangements to enhance economic resilience and mitigate the impact of foreign exchange volatility.

The Kazan Declaration takes an unambiguous stance on the importance of peaceful resolution of disputes, advocating for diplomatic engagement over military intervention. In light of ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, North Africa, and other regions, BRICS emphasizes the need for coordinated international responses that respect sovereignty and uphold international humanitarian law. Furthermore, the Declaration calls for increased female participation in peace processes, acknowledging the necessity of inclusive frameworks for sustainable peace.

One of the most pressing topics addressed in the Declaration is the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, where escalating violence and humanitarian crises have prompted BRICS to call for an immediate ceasefire and unconditional release of hostages. The group’s collective stance on this issue is significant as it underscores BRICS’ broader advocacy for a rules-based order that prioritizes humanitarian relief and rights.

On the environmental front, the Kazan Declaration reaffirms BRICS’ commitments under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement, with a specific focus on the principles of "common but differentiated responsibilities" (CBDR) and "respective capabilities" (RC). This stance reflects the bloc’s demand for a more equitable approach to climate action, where developed countries play a significant role in financing developing nations' climate adaptation and mitigation initiatives.

In an era where environmental policies are increasingly intertwined with trade policies, BRICS is particularly critical of unilateral environmental trade measures like carbon border adjustment mechanisms. The Declaration condemns such measures, viewing them as protectionist tools that disproportionately impact developing economies. Additionally, BRICS reiterated its opposition to the politicization of climate issues and underscored the need for financial resources, technology transfers, and capacity-building support to ensure that climate actions do not undermine the developmental needs of EMDCs.

With digital transformation rapidly reshaping economies, BRICS leaders identified technological cooperation as a fundamental aspect of sustainable development. The Kazan Declaration encourages fair and equitable governance of digital spaces, supporting universal access to emerging technologies and cross-border data flow frameworks that protect privacy while promoting development. Recognizing the economic potential of artificial intelligence (AI), BRICS seeks to position itself as a leader in AI governance that respects human rights and focuses on capacity-building for EMDCs.

In response to the risks of cyber threats and misinformation, BRICS has endorsed initiatives like the BRICS Rapid Information Security Channel (BRISC) to bolster cyber resilience. By addressing digital threats collectively, BRICS underscores its intention to ensure the digital sovereignty and security of member states in an interconnected yet increasingly vulnerable global digital landscape.

Recognizing the importance of health security, the Kazan Declaration reiterates BRICS’ support for the World Health Organization (WHO) and for reforms that will strengthen global pandemic prevention and response mechanisms. The bloc also stresses its commitment to combat infectious diseases, including tuberculosis and antimicrobial resistance, underlining a coordinated effort to address emerging health threats and promote equitable access to healthcare resources.

In the realm of education, BRICS acknowledges the transformative power of skills development and vocational training, underscoring their importance for a human-centered labor market. The bloc’s emphasis on inclusive educational frameworks, particularly for women and youth, signals a commitment to fostering human capital in a rapidly changing global economy.

The Kazan Declaration emerges as a roadmap for BRICS' vision of a cooperative and inclusive international order, where emerging powers and developed nations have a shared responsibility to create a fairer, more balanced global system. The emphasis on multilateralism, support for EMDCs, and reform of global institutions are clear reflections of BRICS’ pursuit of a multipolar world order that challenges Western hegemony in global decision-making structures.

While BRICS' collective aspirations are ambitious, the Kazan Declaration marks a critical step in defining and advancing the bloc’s strategic goals. The Declaration outlines a pathway for future BRICS summits, calling for expanded cooperation in areas such as digital innovation, climate change, financial stability, and health. This strategic direction highlights BRICS’ potential to reshape multilateralism, advancing the voices and interests of EMDCs within an international order that seeks both equity and justice.

About the Author:

Qaiser Nawab is the President of the Belt and Road Initiative for Sustainable Development (BRISD) and an international expert on multilateralism and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. For further contact, please email [email protected]

