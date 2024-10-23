Color revolutions 2.0? West’s high-stakes game in Georgia’s elections

23 October 2024 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

As Georgia approaches its most consequential parliamentary elections, the stakes go higher. What happens in the coming few days could reshape not only the country's future but also the delicate geopolitical balance across the South Caucasus. Western capitals are watching closely, deploying familiar strategies reminiscent of past color revolutions, while regional powers brace for potential unrest and shifts in power. It’s of course not that surprising to say that the situation in the country has always been one of the hot topics in the European Union.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.