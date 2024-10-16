Empowering military innovation: Azerbaijan’s new intellectual capabilities units

16 October 2024 16:59 (UTC+04:00)

As previously reported, Azerbaijan embarked on a new chapter in its military reforms with the establishment of Intellectual Capabilities Units within the armed forces. This reflects the country’s focus on leveraging the potential of highly skilled youth to foster technological development, innovation, and military strength. By integrating talented youth into these specialised military units, Azerbaijan is shaping a new model for modern defence.

Bridging military with innovation: Why does military strength remain a top priority for Azerbaijan?

The newly established Intellectual Capabilities Units are not only about military service; they signify a bold investment in innovation and technology. These units are specifically designed to provide opportunities to conscripts who excel academically or possess professional qualifications in IT and related fields. Graduates from top-ranked international universities, high-performing students, and winners of prestigious competitions will be strategically assigned to these specialised units. This decisive move ensures that their exceptional knowledge will significantly contribute to the military's digital transformation and elevate Azerbaijan’s defence capabilities.

This innovative concept of military service not only strengthens the armed forces but also offers talented youth an opportunity to gain practical experience, aligning their career growth with national service.

In his address on economic issues, President Ilham Aliyev emphasised the strategic importance of military strength for Azerbaijan:

"First of all, strengthening the military potential of our country, ensuring our security, protecting the state borders, developing the military-industrial complex, education costs, the reconstruction of Garabagh and East Zangazur, and other projects are the main priorities."

This focus on defence reflects the government’s understanding that long-term peace is rooted in military preparedness. With 4.5 billion manats allocated to defence and national security, Azerbaijan demonstrates its commitment to bolstering its military infrastructure while fostering the well-being of its citizens. Azerbaijan’s military reforms are closely tied to its broader economic strategy. President Aliyev has stressed the importance of managing national priorities efficiently, even with limited inflation and significant investments in Garabagh’s reconstruction.

He stated:

"Despite the low inflation rate and the significant financial resources required for national priorities – primarily the development of our military, the military-industrial complex, and the restoration of Garabagh and East Zangazur – we are committed to improving the well-being of our vulnerable citizens."

In this context, the Intellectual Capabilities Units serve as a dual-purpose initiative—boosting defence capabilities while supporting human capital development. By aligning military service with education and career growth, Azerbaijan ensures that young talent contributes meaningfully to national progress.

Aligning military development with national growth and defence: What comes next for Azerbaijan's military-industrial Complex?

As the nation continues to modernise its military, the Intellectual Capabilities Units represent a key step in bridging defence with technological advancement. These units are not only expected to enhance Azerbaijan’s military capabilities but also provide long-term benefits by nurturing skilled professionals with real-world experience.

President Aliyev remains confident that the nation’s focus on development will yield positive outcomes:

"All these issues give grounds to say with absolute certainty that the rates of economic development will be maintained until the end of this year... economic development will also be at an adequate level."

Azerbaijan is not only setting a new standard for military innovation; it also reaffirms its commitment to regional peace and stability. Through these efforts, the nation is not only defending its borders but also ensuring sustainable growth and prosperity for future generations.

Akbar Novruz is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @ykwiua

