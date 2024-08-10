Azerbaijan's natural gas sector: Mid-year economic overview

10 August 2024 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Azerbaijan's natural gas industry has demonstrated robust performance in the first seven months of this year, with production reaching approximately 29.5 billion cubic meters. This output highlights a significant role in the regional energy landscape and underscores the country's growing influence in the global energy market.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.