Azerbaijan's natural gas sector: Mid-year economic overview
Azerbaijan's natural gas industry has demonstrated robust performance in the first seven months of this year, with production reaching approximately 29.5 billion cubic meters. This output highlights a significant role in the regional energy landscape and underscores the country's growing influence in the global energy market.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%