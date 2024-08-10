Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan's natural gas sector: Mid-year economic overview

10 August 2024 13:41 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's natural gas industry has demonstrated robust performance in the first seven months of this year, with production reaching approximately 29.5 billion cubic meters. This output highlights a significant role in the regional energy landscape and underscores the country's growing influence in the global energy market.

