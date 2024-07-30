Trans-Caspian Fibre-Optic Cable Line: key element of Digital Silk Road

30 July 2024 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

According to Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, significant developments are on the horizon for the Trans-Caspian Fibre-Optic Cable Line (TCFO), a major infrastructure project set to commence in 2024. This ambitious initiative aims to establish a high-speed fibre-optic link between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, traversing the Caspian Sea and connecting Central Asia with Europe.

Ambassador Bayel revealed that the process of selecting a contractor for the TCFO project is currently underway. The selection of a qualified contractor is a critical step in ensuring that the project proceeds smoothly and meets its planned timelines.

The construction of the Trans-Caspian Fibre-Optic Cable Line involves several key stages. Initially, the fibre-optic cable will be manufactured, a process that requires precision and advanced technology to ensure high-speed data transmission capabilities. Once the cable is produced, it will be transported to the Caspian Sea, where the final phase of the project—laying the cable on the seabed—will take place. Experts anticipate that most of the construction work will be completed within the next two years, with significant progress expected by the end of this year and into the next.

The Trans-Caspian Fibre-Optic Cable Line is a cornerstone of the broader Digital Silk Way project, which aims to create a major data transmission route between Europe and Asia through Azerbaijan. This initiative is designed to enhance digital connectivity across the region, making it a crucial component of the global digital infrastructure.

The strategic importance of the TCFO project extends beyond mere connectivity. Experts in Azerbaijan predict that the completion of this cable line will act as a catalyst for economic growth not only in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan but also across other Central Asian nations. By improving digital infrastructure, the project is expected to foster greater regional integration, promote technological advancements, and enhance overall economic development.

Azerbaijani economist Eldeniz Amirov, in a comment for Azernews, underscored the significance of the Trans-Caspian Fibre-Optic Cable Line as a key element of the Digital Silk Road. He noted that the project will significantly improve both the quality and quantity of digital communication between regions. As the global economy increasingly shifts towards digital platforms, enhancing connectivity is essential for staying competitive and facilitating growth.

“This project will play a vital role in advancing the regional digital economy and ensuring robust information security,” said Amirov. He emphasised that the TCFO initiative will not only contribute to the development of a more interconnected digital landscape but also bolster regional efforts to safeguard information and maintain security standards in an era of heightened digital activity.

The Trans-Caspian Fibre-Optic Cable Line represents a major leap forward in regional digital infrastructure, promising to enhance connectivity, stimulate economic growth, and support the development of a secure and resilient digital economy across the Eurasian region.

