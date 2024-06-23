Russia-NATO tension on the verge of nuclear war [ANALYSIS]

23 June 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Russian-Ukrainian war has already completed its 849th day, but this war was not only a confrontation between two sides but also deepened the intercontinental conflict. We are talking about the century-old US-Russia cold war. It even literally indicates the blowing wind of nuclear war.

Yesterday, the harsh response of the Russian Foreign Ministry to the United States captured many headlines. Thus, Washington, which tried to oppress Russian diplomats, and moreover, the decision to close Russian visas in the USA, caused considerable anger in Moscow. However, in response, Moscow stated in a strict form that it would take adequate measures against the United States.

But the question is - what made the United States behave in this way towards Russia?

Of course, any emerging tensions centre on the ongoing Ukraine issue. However, yesterday Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev's harsh and conservative speech against the United States caused a reaction from the other side.

A staunch supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin has escalated Moscow's aggressive stance towards the United States with a stark caution.

Medvedev called the US side "nits" and threatened them for their continued military support to Ukraine. "They should trembled and shake for what they do," a Russian diplomat said in a statement.

In addition, Medvedev threatened the other side with his country’s menacing nuclear potential. He said that Moscow's nuclear arsenal will not be withdrawn until America's support to Kiev stops. Russia, which is confident in its nuclear power, has already tried to express that it is quite serious about this issue and is ready to give a tougher response to the other party.

Will the US step back?

If we look at the policy of the United States of America, we can observe that it uses more proxy powers. This means that the US does not go directly to war, and this is quite far from its policy. But how long will Ukraine, which has already suffered considerable damage from the war, arm itself against Russia? This question has already become an abstraction that could change the final decision for Moscow. Moscow has already targeted several NATO bases in the Black Sea and Eastern Europe. So, in the conflict, both Eastern Europe, Ukraine, and the live forces of the United States are under threat. Ultimately, either Ukraine must be surrendered by the United States, or the United States must take measures to defend itself against Moscow's wrath.

The impact of the Russia-NATO conflict on the surrounding regions

The Moscow-Washington misunderstanding poses serious threats to the surrounding regions rather than both countries. For example, the most important of them are European countries. Because the first target of the nuclear attack, which Russia often mentions, is the Eastern European border countries, which the USA uses as a buffer zone. The second tension is related to the Black Sea. This is one of the seas that many countries consider strategic in terms of its economic sustenance. If Russia wants to neutralize NATO forces in the Black Sea, the surrounding countries may also be affected by this tension. Therefore, as a result of the clash of two superpowers, it is inevitable that some tension will be felt in the surrounding regions.

