Reexporting dried fruits makes possible to boost potential of Azerbaijan's non-oil export
Dried fruit export and import have historically played significant roles in Central Asia, contributing to the region's economy, culture, and trade networks.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%