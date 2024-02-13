French police stomp human rights under batons

13 February 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

This is another show of the French police who trample human rights and crush them with a baton. Clashes ongoing between football fans and police along Champs Elysees in Paris, France, following 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final.

The incident continued last night, and the most horrific scene was seen when the police broke the windows of the car, dragged the civilians out, threw them to the ground and beat them mercilessly. When social networks broadcast it, it looked like a civil war for a moment.

In fact, we would not be wrong if we say that such scenes are not so strange for France. At least the professional skills of a colonial country allow it to be done more perfectly.

Probably, the French gendarmerie regime, which used to brutally beat and kill people in Africa and other colonial countries, has recently started to apply the tradition more in the center of Paris, having lost its colonies. Because being addicted to such a profession, it is not so easy to quit this habit. Using tear gas to suffocate ordinary football fans and citizens, and break their arms and ribs with rubber bullets, and projectiles can happen in a country like France that does not consider human rights at all.

February 12 was marked by one of the most shameful events in the history of France. Because that night, the country's police crushed and trampled its own citizen as an enemy.

Football fans clashed violently with police in Paris following quarter final matches between France and England and Morocco and Portugal.

Around 20,000 people took to the streets of Paris after the final whistle blew in France's 2-1 victory over England in Qatar.

Although the mood was originally celebratory, clashes between fans and police soon turned violent with officers spraying tear gas into the crowd and arresting at least 74 people.

France is generally ranked among European countries for human rights abuses and police violence. This feature was formed neither in the last ten years nor in the last 50 years. This has been going on for centuries. If you see an Afroman or a Muslim woman being beaten to death by the police on the street, know that you are in France. They may talk to you at length about human rights, or even convict you over violating human rights by accusing you of trivial matters. But you can watch all this in the heart of Paris, on the Champs Elysees square.

The beating of a music producer by the police in November 2020, the killing of a teenager Nahel by the police in 2023, racism, anti-Islamism and more... All these events are a clear example of the respect for humanity and, most importantly, for the rights that are as high as the law in France.

Elnur Enveroglu is AzerNews’ Deputy Editor-in-Chief, follow him on @ElnurMammadli1

