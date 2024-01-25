Economic Synergy: Navigating comprehensive partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy

25 January 2024 16:56 (UTC+04:00)

Italy currently stands as one of Azerbaijan's main trade partners, with a mutual trade turnover exceeding 15 billion US dollars. It has been a partner since 2020, and last year, according to the statistics of the State Customs Committee, products worth 15 billion 208 million dollars were exported from Azerbaijan to Italy. Besides, products worth $477 mln and 903 thousand were imported from Italy to Azerbaijan. While the oil and gas sector has traditionally dominated economic relations, recent years have witnessed a diversification of cooperation into the non-oil sector. A total of 114 Italian companies operate in various sectors in Azerbaijan, including industry, construction, trade, agriculture, communication, and services. Oil and gas firms, as well as non-oil companies, are active players in the Italian market. They are contractors on 277 projects totaling 9.9 billion dollars in the oil and gas industry, while they are involved in 37 projects totaling 708 million dollars in the non-oil industry.

