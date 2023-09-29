Azerbaijan to become reference point for purchasing sophisticated weapons

29 September 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The complete liberation of the territories of Azerbaijan after the historically successful anti-terrorist operations in the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan's Garabagh took place, and the separatist regime that washed the brains of people in Garabagh was arrested. The evildoers that had once marched on the lands of Azerbaijan more than 33 years ago with their bloody hands were stopped by the valiant, brave, not aged army of Azerbaijan led by the Commander-in-Chief, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

Qualitatively conducted tactics of fighting against the terrorist enclave will be written in the history of the world as one of the most successfully implemented operations of Azerbaijan to eradicate evil (separatists) and reunite ancestral lands, which was previously demonstrated in the second Garabagh war.

The huge potential in the use of machinery and the latest equipment by Azerbaijan's Armed Forces has shown how high-precision weapons can be used without harming civilians, which has been proven. Building power and strength in all spheres, Azerbaijan intends to build two more factories for the production of a military-industrial complex.

According to the words of Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense Industry Madat Guliyev, Azerbaijan is currently working on more than 800 new weapons. Many people are becoming interested in the tactics of combat during the anti-terrorist operation conducted by Azerbaijan, and the types of weapons used.

Speaking to AZERNEWS, military expert Heydar Mirza said that during the first stage of the anti-terrorist operation, Azerbaijan used complexes with highly accurate capabilities, including minimizing damage to civilian infrastructure, which, as the expert stressed, can be clearly seen in the published videos of the defeat of terrorist targets during the operation, such as drone footage.

"The next stage was more like an operation of police and internal troops, which, as the name suggests, was an anti-terrorist operation. One by one seizure of all posts and stations and direct destruction of the terrorist dens," the expert opined.

Referring to the words of Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense Industry, Madat Guliyev, Azerbaijan is working on the production of more than 800 samples of weapons, which will strengthen the military-industrial complex.

"If we take into account all the weapon designs and modifications under development in the various categories, the figure quoted by the Minister is realistic. For my part, I know that the variety presented at local and international exhibitions is a kind of proof of this. Of course, it is also possible to work on models presented in the past, for example, taking into account the experience of the 44-day Patriotic War," H.Mirza said.

Earlier Azerbaijan participated in the international defense industry exhibition held by Turkiye under the name IDEF-2023 in Istanbul, where Azerbaijan demonstrated its own arms production and agreed with Turkiye on cooperation in the development of the fifth-generation Kaan fighter. The agreement was signed by General Director of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) Temel Kotil, Head of Turkish Defense Industry Department Haluk Gergun, and Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Industry Minister Vugar Mustafayev.

In a comment made by the Minister of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan to journalists, there was a reference to the purchase of weapons from Azerbaijan by the USA. Due to restrictions imposed in the US, Azerbaijan cannot purchase Western-made fighter jets as an example.

According to Heydar Mirza, he supports the expansion of military cooperation between the US and Azerbaijan, but first of all, one should take into account the fact that the foreign policy pursued by the US in the region of Azerbaijan has been inconsistent for a long time.

"I support the expansion of military cooperation between the US and Azerbaijan. The US is now almost a world hegemon in the military sense, and the most advanced technologies are concentrated there. In a modern army, the load on technology is enormous. Unfortunately, the US foreign policy in our region has been inconsistent for a long time. This creates problems for cooperation in the said sphere. Therefore, if we give one or two examples, we will see that military cooperation between us is not at such a high level." the expert underlined.

After Azerbaijan's superb victory in the Second Garabagh War, many countries have turned to Azerbaijan for the purchase of weapons of various models, and according to the Minister, there are more than 30 countries willing to buy weapons from Azerbaijan.

"I think our winning plays a definite role in that. It was a kind of 'country marketing' for us in the military industry. But there are favorable global trends. While it may sound a bit cynical, the military industry thrives during wars. The Russian-Ukrainian war is now a major factor influencing the global market for weapons systems. Both the West and Russia have mobilized every possible resource.

Of course, the West's capabilities are richer and wider. And Russia is already in a situation where it has to buy weapons from North Korea and Iran. In this case, of course, the power and role of alternative producers in the world market is strengthened," he said.

The military-industrial complex created by the great leader Heydar Aliyev was further developed by the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev of 16 December 2005 on the creation of the Ministry of Defence Industry. The President of the country set a task to minimize dependence on imports of military equipment.

To this end, new production facilities were built and technical re-equipment was carried out at the previously functioning ones. The successes achieved by the enterprises of the Ministry of Defence Industry of Azerbaijan under the leadership of Minister Colonel General, National Hero of Azerbaijan Madat Guliyev are evidenced by the samples of military equipment presented at the 4th International Defence Industry Exhibition ADEX 2022.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz