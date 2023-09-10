Armenia is guided to right path: Aghdam-Khankendi road operational!

10 September 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani leadership could finally explain Armenia how to be on the right path. Despite resistance and prolonged protests, a more sensible policy and a more favorable proposal prevailed. In fact, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had put that proposal forward a long time ago, but some ineffective manipulations of Armenia delayed the implementation of the proposal.

However, when all attempts failed, at the last moment the other party agreed to evaluate the offer as there were no other choices. This is also an example of the head of state's determination and perseverance, as a result of which food is already delivered to the destination – for Azerbaijani citizens of Armenian origin in Garabagh via the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

Thus, trucks loaded with food and non-food products set off in the direction of Aghdam Khankendi road yesterday. This initiative was implemented according to the memorandum signed between the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society and the Russian Red Cross Society, and the delivery of food and non-food products to Khankend was organized along the Aghdam-Asgaran route in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan. After passing through the Samur border checkpoint, the truck from Russia headed towards Aghdam.

In a nutshell, the opening of the Aghdam route has already been resolved - the entry of the truck of the Russian Red Cross Society to Aghdam and further to Asgaran is being insured.

This is another victory for Baku, since Azerbaijan insisted that cargo go through its territory and not from Armenia, although many countries, starting with Armenia, opposed this, trying to interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan. All these attempts were unsuccessful.

The opening of the Lachin road for ICRC cargo is possible only at the same time as the ICRC cargo goes along the Aghdam route. But at the same time, we must not forget that the customs and legal procedures of Azerbaijan is in effect on the Lachin road, with all the ensuing consequences.

Besides, the opening of the Aghdam route does not cancel Baku’s demands for the immediate self-dissolution of the illegal regime supported and financed by Armenia, and the withdrawal from Azerbaijan of all Armenian armed formations from Azerbaijan’s Garabagh.

Unfortunately, some Western and pro-Armenian media and institutions put themselves in a bad position by expressing many biased opinions against Azerbaijan until the possible option regarding the Aghdam-Khankendi road was accepted. In fact, Armenia has violated Azerbaijan's legislation regarding the provision of humanitarian aid to the Armenian minority in Garabagh. In the event that everyone, from heads of state to international organizations, unequivocally recognizes Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, then Azerbaijan's border rules should be respected and prejudiced opinions should be avoided.

Currently, the separatist regime in Garabagh, i.e., in the legal territory of Azerbaijan, is acting on its own, and has directed chaos and provocations against Azerbaijan with full force. The presence of about ten thousand illegal armed groups in Garabagh, in the areas where the peacekeeping contingent is temporarily operating, is against international law and is unacceptable. Azerbaijan can use any means to ensure the integrity of its territories, and it has the full right to do so. If the West and the existing forces in the region have seen this and do not initiate any relevant measures against it, then Azerbaijan can initiate stricter measures to clear those separatist elements from the area.

Azerbaijan, in brief, does not like or support conflict and war in any way. However, both the sovereignty of Azerbaijan and the security of its territories are sacred and of vital importance to it.

The opening of the Aghdam-Khankendi road also serves as a guarantor for ensuring security in the Garabagh economic region. Since the region was under the control of separatists for a long time during the occupation, all the routes in those areas were designated for certain purposes and were used illegally. Until the Lachin road was handed over to the control of the Azerbaijan State Border Service, Armenian separatist groups continuously carried illegal weapons and mines on those roads and threatened the lives of civilians. All this was left behind, and Azerbaijan is using the most alternative options to prevent this threat, and calls the other side to adhere to the principles of law on ensuring stability and security in the region. [0]

