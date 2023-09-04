Pashinyan is no longer eager to peace despite his verbal confessions

4 September 2023 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement over the 32-year anniversary of the so-called "artsakh republic" confirmed that he is not a man of his word once again. Previously, Nikol Pashinyan stated that he recognized Azerbaijan territories including Garabagh. His words at that time raised hope for peace for many. However, some approached his then-statement with skepticism and unfortunately, Nikol's statement on September 2 approved that the latter was right. First of all, to congratulate the anniversary of the so-called republic is a violation of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. Moreover, he later overtly stated that he does not recognize Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

Besides, Nikol Pashinyan did not limit Armenian territorial claims against Azerbaijan to only Garabagh. Going further, he added several territories in Azerbaijan's Goranboy district (former Shaumyan district in Soviet period) to Armenian claims.

Speaking to Azernews on the issue political analyst Elkhan Shahinoglu noted that Armenians forget the consequences of the Second Garabagh War. He pointed out that the Azerbaijani Army is much stronger than the Armenian Armed forces, and Azerbaijan can eliminate any provocation committed by Armenia.

“It seems that the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, has begun to forget the consequences of the Second Garabagh War and now he is starting to talk with war rhetoric again. However, it is not clear what he will fight with. In other words, the Azerbaijani army has repeatedly proved that it is stronger than the Armenian army. The number of military equipment Azerbaijani army possesses is fully sufficient. That is, Azerbaijan is able to properly respond to any provocation,” the political analyst said.

He added that it seems Pashinyan no longer is eager to sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan. Despite the fact that he said he was ready to recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, including Garabagh, some time ago. But after that, he made so many excuses that I think the signing of this peace agreement has reduced the probability to a very low level. Because they are making claims about Garabagh.

“Armenians are trying to strengthen their propaganda against Azerbaijan through international organizations. All this indicates that it is difficult to expect the signing of a peace agreement between the two countries in the future. Of course, other issues will remain unresolved, as well. This will create conditions for the ongoing tension in the region. In fact, first of all, Armenia should avoid this. Because in case of the new clash, Azerbaijan will still be the winner,” Elkhan Shahinoglu added.

He pointed out that Armenian radicals have already forgotten the results of the second Garabagh war, as well. They make different claims. They want to overthrow Pashinyan as if they will dictate some conditions to Azerbaijan.

“On September 2, a rally was held in Yerevan with the participation of representatives of the radical opposition, including the former president of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan. At the rally, they mentioned that Pashinyan should be overthrown. Supposedly, if they don't overthrow Pashinyan, Azerbaijan will get what it wants; with or without Pashinyan. In other words, people like Sargsyan and Kocharyan will not be able to prevent it. The process is moving towards the fact that Azerbaijan will liberate all of Garabagh and Azerbaijani laws will work throughout the territory of the region. There is no other alternative to this perspective. Even if they try to resist, it will be futile. Russia will not be able to be an obstacle to Azerbaijan. After two years, the Russian peacekeeping contingent will leave the region anyway,” Shahinoglu concluded.

