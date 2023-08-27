No more mines, no more artillery, but just fireworks - What do they think on other side?

27 August 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Lachin City Day was held in Lachin, and for the first time after 30 years of occupation, these lands, accustomed to the constant sound of cannons, witnessed fireworks of joy and happiness. The decisive and profound policy of the victorious Commander-in-Chief brought back its spirit and joy to the lands of Garabagh and historical Zangazur.

Newly built urban, rural and high-tech houses are used by their new habitants today. This is truly the signature of a great victory. If someone had mentioned these things 30 years ago, perhaps what was said would have been called a dream.

I wonder what those who saw these fireworks in Lachin from the other side of the border, who tried to occupy these territories with hegemony and aggression, think? But don't those who support them think that we planted a tree, and they cut down the tree and planted mines instead, we built a city, and they left it in ruins? There is no point in saying and reminding them anyway. They stay in what they know, and we go on.

The special visit of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to Kalbajar and Lachin districts was marked by remarkable events. One of the most important events was the celebration of the First Lady's birthday in Lachin.

First of all, President Ilham Aliyev participated in the opening of the small hydroelectric power station "Soyugbulag" in Kalbajar. This 5.5 megawatt station, located on the Tartar river, has been completely renovated. Equipped with a SCADA control system, the station also has a capacity of 15.5 million kWh per year.

In addition, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the construction progress of the "Istisu" mineral water bottling plant and "Istisu" Treatment and Recreation Complex in the Kalbajar district. Kalbajar "Istisu" mineral water bottling plant was built in 1981. The plant was closed at the end of 1991. The newly built "Istisu" plant will occupy an area of 7,800 square meters. The good news is that the enterprise will employ nearly 100 people.

Meanwhile, President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the "Chirag-1" and "Chirag-2" small hydroelectric power stations owned by Azerenergy Open Joint-Stock Company in the Kalbajar district. With a capacity of 8.33 megawatts of energy "Chirag-1" station located on the Tartar River is in the west of Kalbajar district. And the "Chirag-2" station with a capacity of 3.6 megawatts on the Garaarkhaj River was completely reconstructed by Azerenergy OJSC. The small hydroelectric power stations are supplied with state-of-the-art equipment.

Another encouraging point is the construction of a new village in Kalbajar. It was during the visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Kalbajar that the first foundation laying ceremony of Zar village was held. Zar village is one of the most beautiful corners of Kalbajar, designed for 855 families. Construction works in the village are planned in two stages. In the first phase, one-story houses will be built for 547 families, and in the second phase, there will be 131 two-apartment, 289 three-apartment, 92 four-apartment and 35 five-apartment houses. The village will have a 528-seat school and a 100-seat kindergarten.

The most interesting and significant part of the visit of the President continued in Lachin. Here, too, the head of state participated in the opening of the Mishni and Alkhasli hydroelectric stations and got acquainted with the results of the important projects implemented. In the meantime, the President inspected the new airport under construction in Lachin. And finally, the head of state and the First Lady met and talked with the residents of Zabukh village in Lachin. It is not by accident that President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the "Lachin City Day" festivities, supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and organized by the Ministry of Culture and Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, at the Landscape terrace and in front of the Flag Square in the city of Lachin.

In addition to the conditions and the mood of the people in Lachin, the organization of the event was also at an extremely high level. President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the exhibitions organized as part of the "Lachin City Day" festivities, watched performances and talked to the event participants.

It was truly a moment of unparalleled joy. Lachin smiles again and nurtures her native inhabitants in her bosom.

"April 23 means complete restoration of our territorial integrity. The construction of the border checkpoint means complete restoration of our territorial integrity, and we did it within the framework of international law. We are safeguarding our territory, we are protecting our borders and we will continue to protect them."

These words of President Ilham Aliyev in his speech at the event were addressed to the occupying forces on the other side of the Lachin border. It is also a message to their patrons who support them. Because all Garabagh lands like Lachin are already safe. Even if they don't want it, it is so and will remain so by Allah's will.

