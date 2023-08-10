Azerbaijani-Uzbek coop looks further promising in context of opening of Zangazur

10 August 2023 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud Read more

Azerbaijan is Uzbekistan's door to Europe, and currently Uzbekistan supplies its goods to Europe under the China-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan/Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan project. In the near future, in the very short period of time, there may be a prospect of building a logistics park through investment or a soft loan from Uzbek companies. Because the sphere of logistics lies at the heart of relations between the two countries. It follows from this question that Uzbek companies will increase their investments in this area in Garabagh. As for the Zangazur corridor, today Azerbaijan is economically fully prepared for it.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.