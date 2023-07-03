Simonyan's gaffes expose lies fabricated under Pashinyan's ostrich policy

3 July 2023 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

A tragicomic scene has emerged between the Armenian authorities and the leaders of the so-called separatist states. Thus, the response of Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan on his Facebook page to Metaxe Hakobyan, a kind of speaker of the so-called separatist regime in Karabakh, has aroused great interest. Hakobyan accused the other side of not supporting the separatist leaders since they were "blockaded" in Khankendi. In his answer, the Speaker of the Armenian Parliament denied this and stressed that he has been and is in constant contact with the separatists. The question arises, how is it that Armenia is constantly communicating with the separatists when it says in all meetings and statements that it does not have any connection with separatists in Karabakh and is not responsible for what happened in Karabakh?

First of all, let's remember that Pashinyan personally stated in one of his speeches that Yerevan bears no responsibility for armed groups of Armenians in Karabakh, some of which have been remaining since the 10 November agreement. This forms a logical reason that Azerbaijan can directly participate in the cleansing of those terrorist elements. And it was done in the last successful military operation. As a result, the bodies of 4 illegal Armenian terrorists, who turned weapons against Azerbaijani soldiers on the territory of Azerbaijan, were returned.

However, it is still questionable why Armenia is so worried about the part of the dead terrorist groups?

Another logical conclusion shows that there is no difference between the Armenian authorities and the so-called separatist regime operating illegally on the territory of Azerbaijan. The Republic of Armenia is responsible for the armed provocations committed against Azerbaijani military personnel, as well as the terrorist forces that attempted to enter the territory of Azerbaijan before and after the establishment of the Lachin border checkpoint. Not only the so-called separatist leaders, but also Pashinyan and all his supporters should be kept accountable for all the crimes that have occurred.

Alen Simonyan's confession can also be considered a kind of gaffe of the Armenian authorities. As the saying goes, lie has short legs. The speaker of the Armenian parliament suddenly loses himself in front of the shouts of the brazen separatist regime, and as a result, he exposes all the dirty deeds of Armenia unintendedly.

Armenia should understand unequivocally that no illegal measures related to its territories can remain hidden and out of Azerbaijan’s control, be it secret or open. Although Pashinyan tries to conduct the ostrich politics, official Baku sees all his flaws and is aware of every step he takes.

As for the separatist regime's noise about remaining in the blockade, the Republic of Azerbaijan will one day solve this problem by all possible means. And in a lavish manner, fully worthy of Metaxe Hakobyan, Arayik Harutunyan and Ruben Vardanyan. Time is the cure for all problems. Their problems will be solved in time. The main thing is that Yerevan should think about what to say when sitting opposite the Azerbaijani side at the table. Maybe they will find the words to talk, but the question remains how effective those words will be...

