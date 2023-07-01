Those who started and lost war - story of dashed hopes of Armenians

1 July 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Bayram Elshadov, Day.az

We often write that the Lachin border checkpoint is crossed by ethnic Armenians. In the time that we have been following the situation, news about this has become standard. Perhaps many readers are even used to it and consider this news part of a regular day. However, we must remember that each person who has made the transition is not just another number in the statistics. This is life, with its hopes, dreams and suffering.

And if you look closely at the faces of people passing through the border checkpoint, you can see that a significant percentage of these people are upset. The faces of these people are clouded with anxiety, the causes of which are exorbitant ambitions and unjustified goals of the people who brewed this whole separate party. Entrepreneurial businessmen who decided to call themselves politicians doomed people to torment. They did not give economic development, progress. But they did not offer anything in return except for ephemeral promises and unjustified hatred towards Azerbaijan.

It all ended with the fact that ethnic Armenians faced the horror of war, because of those people who called themselves "leaders". These "leaders" themselves started the war, which they lost. But as always, ordinary people suffer.

And today, people passing through the Lachin BCP are disappointed that their choice is very limited. Or take the citizenship of Azerbaijan, try to live like everyone else in this country. Or leave the places they call home.

And for all this it is worth thanking the leaders of the gangster separatist regime, who put people in front of such a choice. And if you think about it, maybe you can see anger in the faces of some people. For the fact that this game of separatists and "independence" has become the cause of the broken hopes of an ordinary person.

