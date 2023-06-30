Expert: France's successful future depends on getting rid of its harmful principles

30 June 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud

Murders, violations of human rights, racism, Islamophobia - all these events that are against the principles of humanity and democracy are still taking place in France.

A 17-year-old Algerian teenager was killed by police in Nanterre, France. The racial incident was not received unequivocally by French society. Despite the police arrest, riots continue in France; barricades were erected, cars were set on fire, and there were clashes with the police.

However, neither Western nor European institutions comment on all these events.

On the contrary, instead of being ashamed of such dirty deeds, they accuse Azerbaijanis of "barbarism", on fighting against terrorism and the military provocations of Armenia on its sovereign territory at the world level.

What is happening in France and its foreign policy is a paradox. While defending Armenia for the sake of personal interests, I wonder what the Macron government is thinking, which lets the internal tension take its course... or in the worst case scenario, will all this lead to the fall of Macron's rule, which ignores human rights?

"Well, of course, this is a wake-up call for the authorities and the Macron regime. Although we saw that during the first term of office there were protest movements like the Yellow Vests, but this did not lead to his downfall. Probably, and in this case, it is unlikely that something like this will happen. But in any case, this is a serious indicator of tension in French society. In principle, Macron will not be able to do anything about this. This situation will continue to escalate."

Belarusian philosopher, publicist and political analyst Aleksey Dzermant said in a comment on the racial incident in France for Azernews.

Commenting on President Macron, the expert called him little capable. "He says beautiful words, but in reality he does nothing; relieve tension, negotiate with migrants and representatives of other religions and peoples. Macron is more of a fake politician. But for France it will end badly. If such politicians continue to rule the state, problems will accumulate. And in the future, this can lead to a crisis and stressful state," political analyst said.

Talking about the reasons, the expert said that Western and European institutions operate in a regime of double standards.

"As for abroad, especially the post-Soviet space in Asia and Africa, they can make a huge problem out of this, but they see nothing at home. So they allegedly appropriated a monopoly for themselves, to judge everyone else, but they believe that they can do whatever they want. This applies to both Europe and the US. You need to stop believing that they can objectively evaluate something. And then they would first deal with their problems. But they do not do this, they look for problems in others, overexaggerate it. Therefore, in this case, this is a very hypocritical and cynical policy on their part," Dzermant added.

Speaking about the deep relations between France and Armenia, the expert pointed out that there is a serious Armenian lobby in France.

"Therefore, I think that their policy in this case is not objective. Support one side, but do not try to understand it. Probably, France uses Armenia and the Armenian Diaspora for its own purposes. And we know that their goals are aimed at franchising not only with Azerbaijan, but also with Turkiye, and with Islamic countries. Maybe even manipulated diasporas act in their own interests. But this does nothing to pacify and resolve the conflict," the expert opined.

According to Dzermant, the change of power in France will not eliminate internal problems. On the contrary, the tension in France will reach an even higher level. The only way to do this is to reach a common agreement between the people and the authorities and eliminate some principles that undermine democracy, as well as problems such as human rights and racism.

