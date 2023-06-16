Stuck in their old dreams Armenians make territorial claims against Israel

16 June 2023 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

When reading and hearing about the claims of Armenian history and heritage, some could think that Armenians are more like mushrooms springing up in every corner of this massive world. However, when looking at their national identity, it is hard to believe how they come a long way though the history.

In their eyes, any village, settlement, or city stepped by a single Hay immediately allegedly turns into a historic Armenian land dating back several thousands of years. If anyone attempts to live and work in such places, Armenians will immediately start to accuse him of trying to commit genocide against them.

Despite the number of Armenians throughout the world does not exceed 10 million, they make territorial claims against different countries in the world playing out from Azerbaijan to Egypt. The last such claims were made against Israel recently by Armenian media outlets.

As is known, under the flag of Israel, different nations live in peace and harmony in Jerusalem, which is considered by the members of three monotheistic religions. Armenians are one of these nations and they live in the Armenian quarter of the city. Recently, a European businessman of Jewish origin leased a piece of land in the quarter to build a hotel to boost the economy and provide workplaces for locals including Armenians. It was enough for Armenians to perform Much Ado About Nothing. They organized protest meetings, and Armenian mass media broadcast it describing the leasing agreement as a genocide against Armenians, and Armenian heritage in Jerusalem dating back 2000 years.

Some can think that it is one of the regular caprices of Armenians, but we should recall that the Garabagh war started from a single protest as if the Soviet Azerbaijani government had economically discriminated against them, later it evolved into a full-scale war. In addition, it should not be forgotten that the Palestinian and Jordan governments expressed their support for Armenians in the protests. Besides, taking into account that Armenian terror organizations in the Middle East have had a tense relationship with different Palestinian terror organizations and Iranian support for these organizations, one can conclude that some foreign forces try to destabilize Israel through Armenians.

In a comment for Azernews on the issue, Israeli journalist Rachel Avraham noted that Armenian illegal activities and deeds are well known to Israel.

"We already know that Armenia is a proxy of the regime in Iran. Besides, Armenians have been collaborating with Palestinians dating back to the days when Yasser Arafat lived in Lebonan. So, I’m not very surprised that they would seek to cooperate with forces that want to destabilize Israel, especially as the Azerbaijani relations with Israel improve and get better and better," the journalist said.

As for destroying Armenian heritage in Jerusalem and expelling them from the quarter, Rachel called the accusation ridiculous.

"I don`t think Israelis have any plan to do such a thing, to expel Armenians from a quarter of Jerusalem," she said.

Talking more about Armenia's greed for usurping larger territories, she noted that Armenia and some Armenians, who have been stuck in their obsolete dreams still chase up the idea of establishing 'Greater Armenia'.

"They do not want to give up that dream and make a peace deal. Relying on Iran and Russia, they chase this dream and that is why they do not want to open Zangazur corridor and make a peace. They look for excuses not to do it and blame Azerbaijan and Turkiye for it," she noted

