New emerging nuclear threat in South Caucasus: facts confirm Armenia intends to create dirty bomb

6 June 2023 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Poor and little but "kind-hearted and proud" Armenia intends to run for help to its big and powerful neighbors, Turkiye and Iran. Armenia swears that only for this purpose, they try to increase NPPs (nuclear power plant) - but in reality, Nikol Pashinyan follows foremr Iraqi leader Saddam Hossein's footprints. It would be better if neither Armenian society nor Pashinyan should forget the fate of Iraq and the Iraqi dictator.

Immediately after the humiliating defeat in the Second Karabakh War, the unindustrialized Armenia suddenly remembered that it has to improve electricity generation and sell it to the neighboring industrialized countries. There are many sources for generating electricity such as renewable energy, that Armenia has great potential for, thermal power stations, and so on. However, for unknown reasons, Armenia which locates in the quake-prone zone is nuclear power stations with tight grip. Armenia has discussed the issue with different countries including Russia, the USA, French, and South Korea. in February 2023 the Rosatom Energy Projects submitted the preliminary technical-economic substantiation of building two 1200 MW reactors. Later South Korea offered to build 1000 and 1400MW reactors. According to Armenian mass media, the USA also is interested in constructing modular reactors.

Speaking to Azernews, an active member of the Azerbaijani National Academy of Science (ANAS) and the chairman of the National Center for Nuclear Research, academician Adil Garibov said that it is the sovereign right of each country to use any type of energy source. As for safety Adil Garibov noted that after the Chornobyl accident, countries take it more seriously to construct nuclear reactors. These reactors are new, they have both a passive protection system, and the system meets completely new requirements. It can be said that companies working in the field of nuclear technologies around the world are building completely safe nuclear reactors. Seismic factors are taken into account in those reactors and there are protection systems up to 10 points. However, he said that no one can ensure that it will work in accordance.

“Metsamor NPP was the first plant to be built in a seismic zone in the Soviet Union, and this factor was taken into account here as well. The Soviet Union bought special seismic pads from Japan for Metsamor. These reactors were supposedly seismically protected reactors. From the safety point of view, they were the most modern reactors of that time. However, during the Spitak earthquake, the first unit did not work, some cracks appeared in the building, and the system was stopped. In 1995, only the second unit was commissioned. In extreme cases, no technology can withstand it. We saw it in Fukushima nuclear disaster as well. In a country like Japan, an accident occurred as a result of a power generator failure during the tsunami,” Garibli said.

He underscored that the second unit of Metsamor NPP, which is currently operating, should stop its operation. Because this reactor was built and put into operation in the 80s. He mentioned that its life is 25 years, but the reactor has been in operation for more than 40 years.

“This reactor is a great crime not only against the neighboring countries but also against the Armenian people themselves. No one has ensured that the accident will not happen again at the NPP. If such an accident happens in such a densely populated region, the pollution of the Kura and Aras rivers, which are the basis of our drinking water sources, will create a big problem. The world community, especially the neighboring countries, should be active in this matter. We are not saying this for the sake of enmity towards the Armenian people. We say this for the safety of Armenia itself,” the academician noted.

He pointed out that Armenia does not need Metsamor NPP as an energy source. In fact, Iran, a close ally of Armenia, provides enough gas to Armenia, and the country has a very powerful thermal power plant due to which it generates enough electricity to meet its needs and even sells electricity to Georgia.

“Also, Armenia has great hydroelectric power. As is known, Azerbaijan invests in renewable energy and we are located in the same region, and in the same climate zone with Armenia. In other words, for their energy needs, Armenia can pay attention to this field if they were really interested in energy production. But they are not. Armenia does not need NPP only as an energy source but perhaps for some evil intentions... In other words, it aims to keep its status as a nuclear country or a country with nuclear technology as well as to manage and master it. Previously in the Armenian Parliament, the MPs raised the issue of dirty bombs. They jabbered about having a dirty bomb. It should be recalled that Armenia raised the issue of the production of dirty bombs during the Second Karabakh War. So, this does not exclude the fact that Armenia has the goal of creating a dirty bomb out of NPP. There are 4 scientific research institutes in the nuclear field in Armenia. Therefore, I believe that Armenia will never close the NPP,” Garibli added.

