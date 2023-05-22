Assault on Azerbaijani journalist and Armenia’s publishing pro-Iran article is not coincidence

22 May 2023 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Lately, the Iranian-Armenian brotherhood has become much more active against the backdrop of some important events that have taken place in recent days. Thus, the brutal beating of Azerbaijani journalist of US citizen Ahmad Obali, in the US, and the publication of an unnecessary critical article about Azerbaijan-Israel relations in the Armenian press have started to bring more clarity to the issue. It is published in the article that the supposedly close relations between Azerbaijan and Israel are a strategy aimed at Iran, and this is also related to South Azerbaijan and the 35 million Azerbaijanis who live there.

This kind of provocative approach of Armenia clearly shows that Armenia and Iran have joined forces to target Azerbaijan. But the matter does not end there. Commenting on on the issue for Azernews, Israeli head of a civil society organisation Rachel Abraham noted that Iran is still in a mood of bellicose jingoism.

“Actually, Iran is not silent. There was a Press tv article under a title – “Zionist infiltrate Azerbaijan” that was published two days ago, exactly after Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister visited Israel to address the Herzliya Conference,” she said.

Rashel Abraham said that the incident was not accidental and that both the terrorist attack against the journalist and the publication of such an article in the Armenian press were a joint effort.

“Ahmad Obali, a prominent journalist was physically assaulted in a terror attack and is now in hospital struggling for his life. Iranian regime also attacked his son Deniz. I don’t think it is just a coincidence.

This article that was published on the Armenian media just shows once again how Armenia is a proxy of Iran,” Abraham stressed.

It is an undeniable fact that historically, South Azerbaijan is part of North Azerbaijan. They were separated as part of Russian and Persian imperialists. South Azerbaijan was brutally replaced by the Pahlavis. Now, the time has come for south Azerbaijani people to get their freedom again. Ahmad Obali is the voice of freedom and Iranians wanted to quiet him, Israeli pundit said as she commented on the critic spotlighting one of her comments to a media outlet.

“I have no any doubt that Armenians here want to support Iran and they have nothing to say about me. There are so many Israeli journalists writing about the south Azerbaijanis. I have several times had interviews with Ahmad Obali. He is a kind and intelligent person who knows history very well. Given what they say about me in that article, I wonder what the Iranian regime is planning next after Obali.

